Sleeping rough so others don't have to

The national Sleep Easy event aims to make a lifetime of difference in just one night. YMCA Black Country will join forces with fellow YMCAs across the country to take part in this collective event to raise vital funds and awareness to help tackle the underlying causes of youth homelessness in across the Black Country area.

Last year, over 70 local people turned up to the event, held in Merry Hill Car Park, enjoying a hot meal and constructing their shelter from cardboard boxes, before settling down in the cold and getting brief glimpse into life without a safe place to call home. Participants we able to raise over £5,000 through sponsorship.

Lying in a cardboard box to raise money to support young people moving on from homelessness

Sally Cowan, Chief Officer for Places at YMCA Black Country said: “118,000 young people are at risk of homelessness every year across England and Wales, and it is no secret that YMCA plays a vital role in preventing this risk from becoming a reality. In the Black Country we offer 420 units of housing to young people, in addition to providing safe homes through the support of 40 volunteer host families, who open up their spare rooms.

“Events like Sleep Easy are essential, especially during a time of uncertainty and impossible personal challenges. The cost of living crisis has hit everyone differently, but our local community is incredible. They adapt and unite to help those most in need.

Raising funds for YMCA

“We are calling on our community to continue this support for young homeless people, to show them that together we care, that we are there for them, and to highlight the overwhelming difference this can make to people’s lives. The efforts, the awareness and the money raised from Sleep Easy events fills our hearts.”

Two people dressed warmly huddled by a cardboard box whilst sleeping out

Money brought in has helped YMCA support residents who are preparing to leave YMCA and take the next step into independence. The “Moving Forward Fund” give residents access to a fund to support them in furnishing a home, or interview clothes to help them get on the right track once they leave YMCA. What may seem like a small gesture to most, could be the make or break of that transition for many young people and through the support of the community, YMCA ensure that all young people have fair chance to belong, contribute and thrive.

For more information or to register for Sleep Easy 2026, please visit ymcabc.org.uk/sleepeasy