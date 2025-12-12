Shropshire FA launches final digital magazine of 2025 – a celebration of achievement, community spirit and the future of grassroots football

This special end-of-year edition shines a spotlight on the people, partnerships and programmes driving grassroots football forward, while celebrating a year of growth, resilience and remarkable progress.

Highlights of the 2025 end-of-year edition

The magazine opens with an in-depth reflection from CEO Andy Weston, who looks back on a landmark year for the county’s football community, acknowledging key challenges, celebrating success and setting out priorities for the year ahead.

Read how Jake's life was saved on the football pitch by trained CPR spectators and coaches

Key stories and features include:

National Recognition at Wembley: Celebrating Shropshire FA’s achievements on the national stage and the continued commitment to developing football at every level.

Introducing Team ’26: Meet the growing Shropshire FA team dedicated to strengthening support for clubs, leagues, coaches and volunteers.

Young Talent on the Rise: A feature on the county’s outstanding young referees who represented Shropshire at the Premier League Truce Tournament.

2025 Year in Review: A comprehensive look at participation growth, development milestones, community impact and the success stories that defined the year.

Shropshire FA welcome UEFA A licenced coach, Lawrence Wilson to the team

Inspiring personal stories include:

Molly’s Journey: An 8-year-old goalkeeper whose passion is encouraging more girls across Shropshire to discover football.

Jake’s Lifesaving Story: The powerful story of teenager Jake, whose life was saved on the pitch by CPR, and why Shropshire FA is committed to expanding lifesaving training across the county.

National recognition for the Shropshire FA team at Wembley

The edition also features festive Christmas competitions, offering teams the chance to win new goal nets and £50 Kitlocker vouchers as they prepare for 2026.

In addition, readers will meet UEFA A Licensed Coach Lawrence Wilson, who joins Shropshire FA to enhance coaching support, develop player pathways and strengthen club development. The magazine also includes the latest updates from valued business partners whose support continues to drive grassroots growth.

End of year update from Shropshire FA CEO, Andy Weston

Andy Weston, Shropshire FA CEO said, “This final edition captures everything that makes football in Shropshire so special - its people, its passion and its relentless commitment to positive change. We’re incredibly proud of what has been achieved this year and excited for what lies ahead.”

Shropshire FA Launches Final Digital Magazine of 2025

Read Shropshire FA’s digital magazine a: issuu.com/shropsfa/docs/christmas_2025_newsletter_