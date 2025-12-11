Residents begin moving into new social housing bungalows in Wem

The homes have been built for Housing Plus Group by long‑term contractors Morris Property, as part of a wider land disposal scheme led by Morris & Company. The development includes three two‑bedroom bungalows and one three‑bedroom bungalow, designed to provide accessible, well‑designed homes for local people.

Housing Plus Group has now handed over the keys, with residents beginning to make themselves at home.

New accessible bungalows in Wem

Steve Swann, Senior Development Manager at Housing Plus Group, said: “It’s fantastic to see this development completed and residents moving into their new homes. These bungalows provide high‑quality, affordable and accessible housing, and we’re proud to have worked with Morris Property to bring them to Wem.”

These bungalows have been made possible through £440,000 in capital funding provided by Homes England and £217,709 contributed by Shropshire Council.

Fay Greenaway-Evans, Housing Executive at Housing Plus Group, added: “It’s been a privilege to support residents as they move in. Hearing their excitement and seeing them make these bungalows their own shows the real impact of providing homes that offer comfort and peace of mind. These bungalows are already making a real difference, giving residents housing that works for their everyday lives.”

This new development in Wem reflects Housing Plus Group’s commitment to working with partners to deliver affordable homes and positive change in communities across Shropshire, Staffordshire and Telford & Wrekin. Looking ahead, the group aims to soon be building 1,000 homes a year.

Mark Bennett, Contracts Manager at Morris Property, said: “Delivering this scheme of four accessible bungalows in Wem, on behalf of Housing Plus Group, showcases our commitment to developing for communities. It's great to see the keys handed over and the positive impact these new homes are already making on local people.”