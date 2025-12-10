Of One Accord to bring festive cheer to Shrewsbury Baptist Church
After their successful appearance in the Much Wenlock Christmas Fayre, award winning choir Of One Accord will be performing a concert of Christmas music at Shrewsbury Baptist Church.
They will be joined by their fellow choir 'Young at Heart' and their new junior choir, the Young Singers.
The light-hearted programme will include classics, modern pieces and a chance to listen to, and sometimes sing along to, familiar seasonal tunes.
Enter into the Christmas spirit with all the family - Christmas jumpers, antlers and tinsel optional!
Refreshments will be available during the interval.
Venue: Shrewsbury Baptist Church, Crowmere Road, Shrewsbury SY2 5JJ
Date: Saturday, December 20
Time: 7pm
Tickets: £10 adult, under 16s free