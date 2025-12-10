Of One Accord to bring festive cheer to Shrewsbury Baptist Church

They will be joined by their fellow choir 'Young at Heart' and their new junior choir, the Young Singers.

The light-hearted programme will include classics, modern pieces and a chance to listen to, and sometimes sing along to, familiar seasonal tunes.

Enter into the Christmas spirit with all the family - Christmas jumpers, antlers and tinsel optional!

Refreshments will be available during the interval.

Venue: Shrewsbury Baptist Church, Crowmere Road, Shrewsbury SY2 5JJ

Date: Saturday, December 20

Time: 7pm

Tickets: £10 adult, under 16s free