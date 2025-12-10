Ellesmere Food Share volunteers step back after three years of service

Between them they took on the Treasurer’s role, fundraising, grant-finding, communications, the newsletter and rota, volunteer coordination, training, admin, shopping, cleaning, fixing, compliance, surplus collection, and shift working.

At the recent AGM, Chair, Anne Wignall, said: “Penny and Ruth have led the team magnificently. They have been conscientious in making sure that everything works as well as possible, looking to improve and adapt where necessary and developing the project as it went along. We cannot thank them enough.

“The Food Share has become an essential part of the life of the town and is greatly respected and supported by the people of Ellesmere.”

Members of the old and new committees

Anne also thanked the team of volunteers: “When Penny and I set up the project, we knew its success would depend on the volunteers and we have been very fortunate in attracting such a brilliant team – you are all amazing.”

Anthony Harrison was thanked for his great contribution to the project as he stepped down from his role as driver and shopper. Anne also stood down from the project.

A new committee was voted in at the AGM and is made up of Hayley Maltby, Judy Fenton, Julie Parker, Dee Hamilton, Tom Dutson and Ruth Bridgwood.

The Food Share is open at Our Space on Tuesdays: 9.30am-11.30am and 2.30pm-4.30pm, and on Saturdays: 9.30am-11.30pm.