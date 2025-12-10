Crosstalk: Celebrating new life in the family

And during the preparation time before the arrival of the child, lots of things have to be done in readiness: for the parents, getting the nursery sorted, making sure they'll have everything they need when the moment arises: for friends and family, helping out where needed, and buying gifts in anticipation of the event. It's all part and parcel of the preparation period leading up to the birth.

For Christians, anticipating the joy of the birth of the Holy Child, Jesus, that preparation time is known as Advent. It's not about Christmas; it's about being ready for Christmas! The elaborate decorations and fantastic lighting displays that grace our homes almost immediately after Halloween and Bonfire Night have ended seem somewhat premature. Equally, removing them as soon as possible after Christmas seems equally so - it misses the whole point of the festivities.

As Christians, the related celebrations of Christmas and Epiphany (Theophany) are among the most important feasts of the Church's year. Jesus our Lord and Saviour is born - not in a magnificent and sumptuous palace, but in a humble stable, God from God, born of a woman, born to save us.

Advent gives us the time to prepare ourselves in readiness for these seismic events and to ponder what they mean for our world. Advent allow us time to pause and think.

Deacon Ron Ball, Shrewsbury Cathedral