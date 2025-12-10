Alveley Village Band to bring festive cheer to Bridgnorth with Christmas concert
Alveley Village Band is delighted to announce their Christmas concert at the historic St Mary Magdalene Church in Bridgnorth this Saturday (December 13) at 2.30pm.
The concert promises to be a wonderful afternoon of seasonal music, featuring beloved Christmas carols and festive favourites that will warm hearts and lift spirits during this special time of year.
Set in the beautiful surroundings of St Mary Magdalene Church, the performance offers the perfect opportunity for families and music lovers to come together and celebrate the Christmas season. The band has been rehearsing an exciting programme designed to entertain audiences of all ages.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, December 13
Time: 2.30pm
Venue: St Mary Magdalene Church, Bridgnorth
Admission: £10 (children under 12 free of charge)
This family-friendly event welcomes children under 12 years of age free of charge, making it an affordable and enjoyable outing for the whole family.
Don't miss this festive celebration of music and community spirit. Join Alveley Village Band for an unforgettable afternoon of Christmas entertainment.
For more information, please contact Alveley Village Band at alveleyvillageband@gmail.com.