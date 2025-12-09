Talking Point with Vicky Turrell: 'Is this the price you expected to pay?'

I was full of enthusiasm when I was with her and was imagining all sorts of looks that I could have, but when I got home my interest began to wane.

I had other things to think about and after all I have managed alright looking like this all my life and it has never been a problem. But my hairdresser did not forget. We agree on a layered look. It looks modern and I do not need to feel second-best next to my friends anymore.

However, we were certainly second-best last weekend. A friend rang and asked me if we would like to go to a special restaurant with her and her partner. Of course we would, what a treat! Then she said, “The friends we first asked can’t come so I thought I’d ask you.” It was a bit of a surprise to know that we were not the first choice.

Vicky Turrell

We went all the same, glad of a night out and their company. Our seats were booked in the window, we were shown the menu and I was puzzled to see not only the wonderful, varied choice but so many letters after each dish. GF DF R V VG I read on some items. Now you might know what these mean if you are a regular at restaurants, I decided on the risotto. VG next to it did not leave me guessing.

But I was puzzled in a stationary shop yesterday. I was buying ribbon to wrap around my books for a craft sale, when something else caught my attention in the greeting card section. Last year we only sent cards to those who sent one to us as we were moving house. This year we are more settled and decided to send to those who may not appreciate an e-greeting.

As I went through the self-checkout, I got a message saying, ‘Is this the price you expected to pay?’ Well, no it was not, because the label said, ‘Half Price’.

“It’s only half price if you buy wrapping paper as well,” smiled an assistant. I chose some paper and got my bargain.