Pant WI brings the year to a close with a musical evening

The speaker for the evening was then introduced and Gabriella La Foley entertained members to a very clever rendition of some favourite tunes accompanied by her ukelele and many hilarious anecdotes and narratives. She took them on a very imaginative tour of the Northern Hemisphere and included her Spotted Dick song, her swimming costume saga and her version of the William Tell Overture. There was a great deal of laughter and the evening was thoroughly enjoyed by all.

Gabriella then judged the competition for a table decoration which was won by Linda Elliott, with Esther Marot second and Margaret Williams third.

New president, Janet Jones, welcomes members to the Christmas meeting

The evening was rounded off by a very plentiful and delicious shared supper provided by members.

Their next meeting will be held on Thursday, January 8, at 7.15pm in Pant Memorial Institute. New members or anyone interested in coming along and finding out more – please just turn up or contact them at pantwi1931@gmail.com.