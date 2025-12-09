Pant WI brings the year to a close with a musical evening
At their last meeting before Christmas, various items of business – including the introduction of new officers and details of their annual meal at The Sweeney in January – were discussed and shared with members. The singing of Jerusalem was to a ukulele accompaniment.
The speaker for the evening was then introduced and Gabriella La Foley entertained members to a very clever rendition of some favourite tunes accompanied by her ukelele and many hilarious anecdotes and narratives. She took them on a very imaginative tour of the Northern Hemisphere and included her Spotted Dick song, her swimming costume saga and her version of the William Tell Overture. There was a great deal of laughter and the evening was thoroughly enjoyed by all.
Gabriella then judged the competition for a table decoration which was won by Linda Elliott, with Esther Marot second and Margaret Williams third.
The evening was rounded off by a very plentiful and delicious shared supper provided by members.
Their next meeting will be held on Thursday, January 8, at 7.15pm in Pant Memorial Institute. New members or anyone interested in coming along and finding out more – please just turn up or contact them at pantwi1931@gmail.com.