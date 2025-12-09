New build will boost student learning

Hi-tech sports facilities and new boarding accommodation are being constructed at Concord College, in Acton Burnell, near Shrewsbury.

The construction project is the latest development phase at a school that this year won Independent School of the Year in the West Midlands in the Sunday Times Parent Power schools guide.

It is also ranked as one of the best performing schools in the country for GCSE and A level results.

Well under way, estates manager Sarah Darrall inspects Concord College’s latest development of accommodation and sports facilities

Developers are close to approaching the watertight stage of the sports facilities which comprise a sports hall with NBA-standard basketball courts, as well as provision for netball and badminton. The facility should be finished by the end of March.

The hall is also equipped with an acoustic system so it can be used for assemblies for the 600-strong student population.

In line with the school’s aims to be sustainable, it features smart lighting, air source heating and solar panels.

Principal Michael Truss inspects progress

The facility also boasts a cardio suite of treadmills, static bikes rowing machines and weights, as well as a multi-purpose classroom and a spinning room with Peloton screen.

Bleacher tiered seating is retractable to maximise the vinyl floorspace and the basketball hoops retract to the ceiling to free up space.

Concord College estates manager Sarah Darrall said: “Our students are very academic but we do have a sizeable population who are extremely sporty and compete at a high level. The new sports hall will also enhance our academic provision as it will be used for examinations.

An artist's impression shows the new building

“Exercise is a good lifestyle option for all students because of the benefits to physical and mental wellbeing. Everyone does sport so we want to meet their needs with the best facilities so they are not tempted to give it up.”

Being constructed at the same time is a 60 en-suite bedroom boarding house with live-in provision for staff. Due to be completed by mid-2026, the new block will also feature three floors and two wings and include relaxed seating communal areas, a laundry and drying room, air source and underfloor heating, wi-fi, kitchen, common room, TVs and games consoles.

There will be living accommodation for lead and assistant boarding parents, which will incorporate linked student meeting rooms, and a storage area for luggage.

One of the new bedrooms

Principal Michael Truss said: “Our new sports hall will be not only a significant upgrade and expansion in terms of our provision for sporting and co-curricular endeavours and events here at Concord, but will also provide a brand new space for both whole-college events, with its integrated seating, as well as exams and testing. Students will be able to take full advantage of the facilities from day one.

“Lawley House will provide brand new, individual en-suite bedrooms for our sixth form boarders. This state-of-the art facility, with bright, modern communal kitchens and common room spaces, will ensure that our boarding infrastructure and provision remain at the very forefront of what is available to boarders in the UK for many years to come.”

The next phase of development is likely to focus on improving dining facilities with a two storey refectory better able to service pupils and staff. The existing dining room would be redeveloped into classrooms and social space for students.