Entrepreneurial spirit shines as college marks Global Enterprise Week

Hundreds of learners engaged in workshops, talks, competitions and hands-on enterprise experiences aligned with the GEW 2025 theme - Together We Build.

From Foundation to Level 3, students explored real start-up journeys, social enterprise models and the growing opportunities available to young entrepreneurs in Wales.

Judith Alexander, Enterprise and Entrepreneurship Coordinator at Coleg Cambria, which has sites in Wrexham, Deeside, Northop and Llysfasi, said: “It was so exciting to see how engaged and enthused our learners are to get involved with a range of entrepreneurial activities and workshops this year.

“Global Enterprise Week always gives us an extra boost to promote our offer and encourage more learners to consider self-employment and starting their own businesses as a valid career path.

“We are fortunate to be supported by organisations Big Ideas Wales, Young Enterprise Wales and NatWest Bank alongside other key professionals who are willing to give up their valuable time to share motivation, wisdom and encouragement.

“It has been wonderful to see such an increase in our alumni gaining the Big Ideas Wales Young Person’s Start-Up Grant this summer. This year’s theme is very fitting as it complements our values as a college – prioritising passion, innovation, and a sense of community.”

The college welcomed a wide range of Big Ideas Wales Role Models including Shoned Owen, Beatriz Albo, Cheryl Reeves, Teresa Carnall and Gavin Eastham, alongside NatWest’s Financial Foundations programme and a series of Young Enterprise sessions running at both Yale and Deeside campuses.

Activities ranged from business start-up workshops and social media masterclasses to the hugely popular Clothing Swap Shop and a Women in Business Q&A event featuring industry leaders.

A highlight of the week was celebrating success stories like Dylan Morris, founder of the rapidly growing activewear and lifestyle brand MountForce. His entrepreneurial journey began in a Cambria classroom and has since attracted UK-wide customers, international interest and support from professional athletes.

Big Ideas Wales mentor Peter Donovan, who supported Dylan through the Young Person’s Start-Up Grant process, said: “It was a pleasure to work with and support Dylan following his success with his award for his startup idea. From the start his ambition came through, and we were able to build strong foundations for his business.”

Coleg Cambria’s Enterprise team remains committed to supporting learners year-round. With industry partnerships, inspiring mentors and a thriving culture of creativity, the college continues to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs across North Wales.