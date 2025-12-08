Ellesmere Repair Cafe gives out annual community grants

The Our Space grant will pay for decoration of the newly-opened upstairs rooms; the Scouts are constructing a gazebo at the scout hut for outdoor activities; Mere News will buy a much-needed laptop to replace their old one; the Plantation Wood need funds for general upkeep; and Welsh Frankton Village Hall will put the money towards a new front door to complete their recent refurbishment.

Funds are raised from the donations that are given by satisfied customers to cover costs, including room hire and refreshments.

Guests were invited to enjoy tea and cake including mince pies and other seasonal treats. County Councillor, Rosie Radford, attended the event and discussed issues raised with her by many local residents.

Grant recipients

Meanwhile the Repair Cafe fixers were kept busy with repairs at the last cafe before the Christmas break.

Organiser, David Brown, said: " We welcome new fixers throughout the year. If you enjoy having a go at mending textiles, electrical goods, furniture or other household items, do get in touch or come along to one of our sessions at Ellesmere Town Hall."

The next cafe will be held on Saturday, January 3, between 1 and 4pm.