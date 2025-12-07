'Fantastic' turnout for Oswestry Christmas Parade despite early morning rain

The rain in the early morning cleared up and just a few light shows did not damp the enthusiasm.





Jonathan Jones, who organises the parade on behalf of the Borderland Rotary Club, said, “It’s been great to be back on the streets of Oswestry after last year’s disappointment, and it never fails to amaze me how people enter into the spirit of the event and how generous they are.

"I’d like to thank all the local Rotarians for helping make the parade possible, everyone involved with the floats including the wagon drivers and hauliers and of course – the public, who show us that the parade is really worthwhile.

And some entries were on foot

"And don’t forget, all the money collected will go to local good causes soon”.

The Parade, which started way back in the fifties, has been organised by firstly, Round Table and then Borderland Rotary club for the last couple of decades. It’s nice to see a local event organised and run by local volunteers.