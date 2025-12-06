Shropshire teenager claims commanding victory at 40th anniversary of ‘unofficial Major of junior golf’

Lauren Crump, who took a three-shot lead into the final round, doubled her lead to win the tournament by six shots from Romford's Zoe McLean-Tatton.

The 16-year-old, who is a member of Hill Valley Golf Club, shot a final-round 71 – including an incredible eagle on the par-five fifth and four consecutive birdies from holes 14-17. Like Charlie Rusbridge, the winner of the boys’ competition, she finished the tournament on four-under-par for her 54 holes.

Lauren Crump

It was an extraordinary week for Crump and ended an incredible year for the Whitchurch teenager having already retained the English Girls' Championship, won the English Women's County Champion of Champions titles and also scored a hole-in-one at the European Team Championships on her 16th birthday.

“This is such an amazing way to finish off 2025,” Crump said. “I am really proud to have won this, and it sits at the top of all I have achieved this year. It’s been the highlight of the year.

“I was still quite tentative for a lot of the front nine, however I managed to get it together on the back nine. After the birdie on 14 I said to myself I want more and knowing that there was a par 5 and a couple of the easier par 4s I said that we’ve got this!”

Marking its 40th anniversary, the championship welcomed 24 of the continent’s best players aged 12 to 18 to compete over three rounds on the Algarve resort’s world-famous South Course.

Renowned as the ‘unofficial Major of junior golf’, the championship returned to Quinta do Lago for the ninth time in the past 11 years.

Lauren Crump

Since its inception in 1985, the championship has been a proven launchpad for future stars. Justin Rose, who has sponsored the event since 2019, famously lifted the trophy as a junior before becoming a Major champion and Olympic gold medallist. Other notable alumni include his European Ryder Cup teammates Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, as well as Ladies European Tour standout players Lottie Woad, Carly Booth, Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Melissa Reid.

