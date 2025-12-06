Rudolph ready: Santa chooses vehicles for Christmastide adventures

And because it was Santa’s personal wish, his own drive dream has actually come true.

His sleigh will be towed by both a Furrows Ford Ranger and a Hatfields Defender.

The two specially sign written vehicles will be simultaneously rotated during a hectic seasonal programme which requires more than one driver to have easy access to the vehicles.

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club say their environmentally friendly sleigh - with a new battery system to power the lights and music - has now successfully completed its first excursions.

Santa with Rotarian David Morris (left) and James Biggs of Furrows.

And the intense almost daily programme of supermarket and neighbourhood visits will continue right up to December 23.

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club president Johnathan Callwood, said: “We are totally indebted to both Furrows and Hatfields for coming to Santa’s rescue to tow his sleigh this year.

“I wish to express thanks to Hatfields and Oliver Benbow whom I approached personally and who went above and beyond to achieve Santa’s wish of having a Land Rover for his sleigh.

“Santa’s schedule is without doubt within the most extensive programme of popular visits that Rotary has ever devised and having two super vehicles to tow the sleigh is of course a dream come true: for Santa, and for us.”

Left to right Rotarian Johnathan Callwood, Oliver Benbow of Hatfields, Rotarian Marcus Watkin and Rotarian Fred McDonogh.

Immediate past president David Morris – who describes himself as ‘a very proud former employee of Furrows’ and was also closely involved in negotiating the vehicles of Santa’s wishes - said he too was ‘absolutely delighted’ with the new arrangement.

He added: "Furrows has always played an important part in key cultural and fundraising events in and around Shrewsbury, and it’s absolutely brilliant to be still working in close partnership with them in 2025. A truly incredible company!”