Shrewsbury fundraising group celebrates 40 years of life-changing support for Guide Dogs

Since forming in 1985, the group has raised £974,000 and are determined to reach £1 million in a few months’ time. This is a testament to the generosity of the Shrewsbury community and the tireless commitment of its volunteers.

At the heart of the group’s success are fundraising volunteers whose service spans decades. Alan and Diane White have been supporters for over 30 years, bringing dedication and enthusiasm to every event and collection. And David and Kath Underwood have contributed 25 years of service, helping the group grow.

Lindsey Rowland, a guide dog owner, has been part of the group for a decade, ever since getting her first guide dog. Her lived experience brings a powerful reminder of why the group’s work matters.

But one of the original founders of the group, Lin Littlehiles, is still active and fundraising today. A former puppy raiser and breeding dog volunteer, Lin has played an invaluable role in helping countless dogs take their first steps toward becoming life-changing guide dogs.

Lin reminisced: “In August 1985 Mrs Freda Perry, a guide dog owner from Shrewsbury, made an appeal on BBC Radio Shropshire to setup a fundraising group for Guide Dogs. I was already involved with Guide Dogs as a puppy raiser, and decided to join with my husband.

“We formed the group and at that time, none of us had computers or mobile phones, so Guide Dogs supplied us with headed paper and envelopes. I wrote to local event organisers asking if we could have a stall, where we sold merchandise and had a tombola.

Guide Dogs' Shrewsbury Group has been going for 40 years

“My husband and I would collect silver foil and milk bottle tops from offices and schools. Soon word got around we would come home to huge piles of bin bags outside our garage doors! We also collected aluminium drink cans and had to check them with a magnet”.

During the group’s 40th celebrations, Lin was presented with flowers, a certificate and a special “40 years” pin badge.

Together, this group of volunteers have helped ensure that more people with sight loss can enjoy the freedom, independence, and confidence that a guide dog brings.

Andrew Lennox, Chief Executive Officer at Guide Dogs, said: “The Shrewsbury group are representative of the strong volunteering foundations on which Guide Dogs relies. We’re appreciative of the group, and each and every member who gives up precious time and energy to the fundraising activities.

“Such results are truly life changing. I’m personally thankful for their inspirational work, dedication, creativity, and unwavering commitment. We simply could not do what we do without our incredible volunteers”.

As they celebrate four decades of service, the group is inviting the Shrewsbury community to help them in their final fundraising push to reach the £1 million milestone. Every donation, event, and conversation, brings them closer to helping another person with sight loss live the life they choose.

You can show your support by donating to the Shrewsbury fundraising groups’ online collection: justgiving.com/fundraising/shrewsburyanddistrictBucketCollection