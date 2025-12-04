Howden reopens North Pole mail service for letters to Santa

After last year’s success, over 100 UK Howden branches will welcome families to post letters in the special North Pole mailbox. Families can create a little more wonder for their child by scanning a QR code to download a customisable letter template, add their child’s name and wish list, print it at home or in branch, and pop it through the letterbox for a festive surprise.

Mike Dalby, CEO, Consumer & Local Commercial, Howden, said: “At Howden, we’re proud to bring a little festive magic to our communities once again this Christmas. We’re looking forward to creating moments of joy for children by making it simple for families to take part in a festive tradition.

Howden's North Pole Mail Service is open in branches across the UK

“We understand how busy this time of year can be, so we’ve designed this initiative to be easy, accessible, and memorable. It’s a small way we can support families and keep the spirit of Christmas alive on the high street.”

What’s more, Howden branch teams are running a series of festive events, including Christmas hamper prize draws, donation stations, family fun days, festive networking, mince pie giveaways, and seasonal family and pet portraits.

Visit your local branch to post a letter to Santa and participate in our calendar of festive events.