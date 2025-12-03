Shropshire Star
Year 9 students explore careers with the Royal Signals

Year 9 students at Ysgol Rhiwabon, recently took part in an exciting and interactive workshop with the Royal Signals, a specialist unit within the British Army.

By contributor Giles Evans
Published
Last updated

During the session, students had the opportunity to try out practical tasks that reflect the real-world responsibilities of the team, from problem-solving challenges to learning about the technology that supports military communications.

They also had the chance to ask questions and have conversations with serving personnel, gaining valuable insights into the skills, training, and experiences involved in this role. 

Royal Signals with Year 9
It was a fantastic experience that not only introduced students to potential career paths but also highlighted the importance of teamwork, resilience, and innovation in today’s world.

Royal Signals with Year 9
