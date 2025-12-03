Year 9 students explore careers with the Royal Signals

During the session, students had the opportunity to try out practical tasks that reflect the real-world responsibilities of the team, from problem-solving challenges to learning about the technology that supports military communications.

They also had the chance to ask questions and have conversations with serving personnel, gaining valuable insights into the skills, training, and experiences involved in this role.

Royal Signals with Year 9

It was a fantastic experience that not only introduced students to potential career paths but also highlighted the importance of teamwork, resilience, and innovation in today’s world.