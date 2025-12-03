Thriving Forest School offers a unique outdoor learning haven for children of all abilities

The forest school is led by Jess and Claire, both fully qualified Level 3 Forest School practitioners who bring a wealth of experience, compassion, and passion for the great outdoors.

Jess, a mother of three, spent 10 years working as a mental health nurse before deciding to create something truly special for children and young people of all needs and abilities. With her deep understanding of emotional wellbeing, and the positive impact that being outdoors can have on peoples mental health, and her strong roots in the countryside—having grown up in farming and now as a farmer’s wife—Jess brings a unique blend of nurturing care and practical outdoor knowledge to every session. Her vision was to build a place where learning feels natural, joyful, and accessible to all, and her forest school has quickly become exactly that.

Meet Claire and Jess

Working alongside her is Claire, a mother of four whose warmth and love for the outdoors shine through in everything she does. With a degree in youth work, hands-on experience supporting children with special educational needs, and her newly achieved Level 3 Forest School qualification, Claire brings both professional expertise and heartfelt enthusiasm to the team. Her natural ability to connect with children helps create a welcoming environment where every young person can grow in confidence.

Together, Jess and Claire have shaped the forest school into a vibrant, inclusive space where children can learn through exploration, creativity, and adventure. Whether it’s building dens, discovering wildlife, crafting with natural materials, or simply enjoying the freedom of being outside, the forest school offers something truly unique for families in the community.

With sessions filling up rapidly each week, it’s clear that this outdoor learning haven is meeting a real need—and offering unforgettable experiences along the way.

Children looking at the fairy village

The sand pit and outdoor kitchen

Playing games with the children

The Boss 'Harry'.