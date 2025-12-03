STC-PR celebrates 25 years of strategic communications excellence

Since launching the Telford-based consultancy in 2000, Sarah Thompson has guided STC-PR to become a trusted communications partner for many of the UK’s most recognised brands.

Over the past 25 years, the consultancy has delivered strategic PR, media campaigns, stakeholder engagement and integrated communications for clients including Capgemini, Volvo, Manchester United Football Club, Kumho Tyres, Hitachi Capital, Arena Leisure and the FA.

Sarah’s consultancy work is underpinned by a rare blend of strategic PR expertise and editorial insight. Alongside her agency work, she has held senior in-house communications roles and spent five years as editor of Prosper Magazine, relaunching the West Midlands’ longest-running business publication.

Sarah launched Black Country Women in Leaderships & Business in 2019

This experience has shaped a deep understanding of the pressures facing organisations, allowing her to deliver practical, tailored communications support that clients consistently praise.

“Reaching 25 years is a huge milestone,” said Sarah Thompson, Founder of STC-PR. “The media and communications landscape has changed beyond recognition since 2000, but what has remained constant is the importance of authenticity, clarity and strong relationships. I’m incredibly proud of the clients we’ve supported and the partnerships we’ve built.”

Promoting regional tourism for the West Midlands

STC-PR’s anniversary also reflects a period of unprecedented change in the PR industry. Over the past quarter-century, the profession has evolved from a media-focused discipline into a multifaceted, data-driven and digitally integrated practice. Shifts in technology, the rise of social media and new expectations around transparency and corporate responsibility have reshaped how organisations communicate and protect their reputations.

“Today’s environment demands agility and strategic insight,” Sarah added. “Digital platforms have accelerated the pace of communication, while audiences expect openness and accountability. Effective PR now requires not just storytelling, but real-time engagement, evidence-led strategy and a deep understanding of audience expectations.”

Relaunching the new look Prosper Magazine, the region's longest running business publication, with West Midlands Mayor, Andy Street.

Despite the growth of AI and automation across the industry, Sarah emphasises that the human element remains essential.

“Technology can support PR, but it can’t replace the emotional intelligence, judgement, empathy and creativity that drive meaningful communication. People buy people, and AI can’t walk into a room to meet with a client and discuss all the pressures, priorities and nuances that shape effective communication.

Supporting students during National Apprenticeship Week

“Relationships, trust and human understanding remain at the heart of great PR.”

Looking ahead, STC-PR continues to collaborate with organisations across the private, public and charity sectors through retained partnerships, project-based work and specialist assignments. With expertise spanning external and internal communications, advocacy, messaging development and media strategy, the consultancy remains focused on long-term reputation building and tailored client support.

Filming with Young Chamber for CSR

“As we move into the next chapter, our priority remains the same as it was in 2000 - helping organisations communicate with clarity, credibility and impact,” said Sarah.