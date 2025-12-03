Shropshire’s CEL Group highlights growth strategy to visiting MP

The Rt Hon Mark Pritchard MP was welcomed to CEL Group’s UK HQ, to learn firsthand how the company’s international approach to quality-led subcontract manufacturing has enabled it to buck economic ‘doom and gloom’ trends. The company confirmed that in the last five years alone it had grown its UK workforce by a further 60%, achieving over 90% profitable growth in annual turnover.

Simon Cartwright, CEL Group’s Managing Director, commented: “We were delighted to welcome The Rt Hon Mark Pritchard MP to our thriving warehouse and assembly facility in Hortonwood West. We discussed manufacturing supply chain and sustainability issues and opportunities. Plus, the positive difference our business is making to the capabilities and growth potential of UK manufacturers in many vital industries, such as healthcare, lighting and hospitality.

The Rt Hon Mark Pritchard MP visits CEL Group HQ

Simon continued: “We believe in the benefits of international trade. It’s not an ‘either or choice’. Our mission is to deliver the best experience of subcontract manufacturing in China and the UK. The successful growth of our business highlights how this global engineering approach supports UK manufacturing customers, enabling them to compete and grow.”

CEL Group Assembly Team Leader greets MP

The Rt Hon Mark Pritchard MP, said: “It was a pleasure to meet Simon Cartwright and CEL Group’s growing and upbeat UK team. The visit was a chance to see for myself the impressive results of its investment in the facility and its people. We discussed manufacturing supply chain challenges, exploring central and local support needed. CEL Group’s strong growth highlights the amazing resourcefulness and capability we have in the region. I’m immensely proud of the contribution Shropshire businesses make at home and abroad.”