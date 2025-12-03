Raising funds at Bridgnorth Christmas event
A Christmas Coffee Morning is being held to raise funds for Cartway Methodist Church in Bridgnorth.
By contributor Claire Smith
Taking place on Saturday, December 6, between 10am and 12 noon, the organisers are hoping to raise funds for Cartway Methodist Church in Bridgnorth, along with bringing festive cheer with a Christmas raffle and tombola.
Why not pop along and join them for a cuppa?!
