Pupils and older people get together to showcase songs and stories

Anna Mullock, class teacher at Newcastle CE Primary School near Craven Arms, commented, “It was wonderful to see the intergenerational conversations and connections. The older members of the community absolutely loved coming into school. On the day of the show, I watched pupils transform from nervous, shy children into confident performers who owned their place on the stage. It was amazing to watch this happen.”

Participants were invited to explore friendship, community, storytelling, wellbeing, and what it means to call Shropshire home, in a series of workshops that took place at care homes, led by Henry Maddicott (poetry and spoken word) and Rhian Jackson (songwriting).

Home Is Here. Photo: Andrew Billington.

A parent added: "I enjoyed every moment - what a great experience, hearing the children and old people speak about Shropshire."

Another commented: “They were so wonderful - the children were sparkling."

Home Is Here at St Chad’s Church. Photo credit: Andrew Billington.

Pentabus worked with students from the following schools:

Bryn Offa CE Primary School

St Lawrence CE Primary School

Rushbury CE Primary School

Newcastle CE Primary School (Blue Hills Federation)

St Mary’s CE Primary School (Blue Hills Federation)

Pentabus brought them together with older people from the care settings including:

Barchester – Field House Care Home

The Sandford Nursing Home

Onny Cottage Care Home

Brooke House Care Home

As well as other Shropshire communities.

Joanna Freeman, Head of Engagement at Pentabus, said: "It was an absolute joy to witness the creativity and confidence of Shropshire’s school children as they filled St Chad’s Church with their own songs and poetry. The energy, imagination, and courage they brought to the stage, and their reflections of time spent with older people across the county during this project, created a heart-warming celebration of what it means to call Shropshire home. It was a real reminder of how art can bring communities together”.