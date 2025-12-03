New vocational learning centre opens in Shrewsbury

The centre was officially opened by Shrewsbury Mayor Alex Wagner, who cut the ribbon to cheers from young people, parents, and community partners — including local employers who provide valuable work experience opportunities. He praised the centre and commented on the valuable work that staff do.

Founded in 2018, Reach for Inclusion specialises in alternative provision for learners who may find mainstream education challenging. Its tailored programmes aim to support personal development and open pathways into adulthood and work.

“We believe in the power of specialist education to transform lives,” the organisation said.

The Mayor opened the Centre in November 2025.

Director Jo Garner added: “This new centre will enable us to support more young people across Shropshire to gain the skills, experiences and qualifications they need for adulthood and employment.”

Director Siobhan Williams said: “This is about creating opportunities for young people with special educational needs to thrive, build confidence, and feel valued within their community.”

The new centre is now open and ready to welcome learners from across the county.