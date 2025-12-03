Just Credit Union reveals 'almost perfect' score in loans survey

Just Credit Union, who this year merged with FAIRshare Credit Union, surveyed members who had taken out a loan in 2025.

The independent survey was conducted by Performance Metrics Ltd using their unique 1872°Culture framework that measures all aspect of the loans experience.

Mark Ryder, of 1872 Culture and Performance, said: “This is the second year we have surveyed Just Credit Union’s loan experience and their results are consistently strong.

“This is clear evidence they have embedded a culture of trust, fairness and transparency into their lending process. The results therefore demonstrate that the team delivers excellent service with both consistency and care.”

Said Just Credit Union’s Development Manager Steve Barras: “We are absolutely delighted with the results and as a member-owned co-operative it is very important for us to seek feedback from our members.

“Over 95% of respondents agreed that we put our members at the heart of everything we do and would recommend us to family and friends which is a most decisive endorsement.”

He went on: “The members rated Just Credit Union highly across the board, but particularly felt that the staff were knowledgeable, professional and helpful. They also found the application process straightforward and that rates were fair.”

Steve added: “The loan survey results demonstrate that if you do need to borrow, particularly in the run-up to Christmas, you can reduce the stress of borrowing by coming to JCU.

“We always have our members’ long-term best interests in mind.”

Membership of Just Credit Union has been available to anyone who lives or works in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin for over 20 years.

Now, the credit union has announced that people in Wyre Forest, Worcester, Herefordshire, Malvern Hills, Stafford, South Staffs Newcastle under Lyme and Stoke on Trent are also eligible to join.

Information about JCU’s affordable loans and secure savings accounts can be found at justcreditunion.org