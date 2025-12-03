Customer service apprentice scoops top award at college ceremony

Millie Ross, aged 18, an apprentice in the Door Hardware Group at Assa Abloy, in Willenhall, triumphed over seven other apprentices to be named overall Apprentice of the Year 2025, for the positive impact she has brought to the company during her training.

The awards ceremony, on Friday, November 28, saw over 150 guests gather at the Molineux Stadium to celebrate the success of apprentices working for local and national companies.

Apprentice of the Year Awards were given in eight industry categories, before the announcement of the overall Apprentice of the Year 2025, which was sponsored by The University of Wolverhampton.

Apprentice of the Year Millie Ross, right, with Lloyd James, director and head of customer services at Assa Abloy.

Millie - who was also named Apprentice of the Year in the Customer Services and Business Support category - was described by the judges as an exceptional apprentice and praised for her proactiveness in identifying areas for improvement and streamlining processes to improve customers' experience.

She has also recorded a series of LinkedIn videos dispelling myths, giving practical advice and offering personal reflections to help demystify apprenticeships and inspire others across the company’s global network to take advantage of the training to upskill and improve their industry skills and knowledge.

Millie said: "The apprenticeship gave me the skills and confidence to look at how we could improve customers' experiences and I am extremely grateful to the company for supporting me in implementing changes across the business.

"I was really surprised to win the customer services category and when I was announced as the overall apprentice of the year I was astonished - it's a real honour and I am extremely proud of myself and how far I have come since starting my training."

Apprentice of the Year Millie Ross (centre) with Helen Sargeant (left) from award sponsor The University of Wolverhampton, and Louise Fall, principal and chief executive of the college.

Lloyd James, director and head of customer services at Assa Abloy, said: "Millie quickly distinguished herself as a highly capable and detail-orientated customer services apprentice and her proactive approach has made her a standout contributor in the team.

"Her apprenticeship journey reflects not only personal growth but her increasing impact on the wider business - she has fine-tuned her experience, knowledge and skills with remarkable dedication and her proactive approach and leadership potential has made her a standout member of the team and a promising talent in the company."

Guests at the event enjoyed drinks provided by Budweiser Brewing Group UK & I, with awards sponsored by Assa Abloy, Aston and Fincher, Duplex Business Services, FDQ, Lisa Milner Hair, Service4Schools and the University of Wolverhampton.