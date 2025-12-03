Compton Care joins the Big Give Christmas Challenge to double the difference and support local children

It’s the first time Compton Care has taken part in this transformative initiative. The goal is to raise over £24,000 to help fund bereavement counselling for children and young people supported by Compton Care.

Clare Elwell, Individual Giving Manager at Compton Care said: “This is an incredible opportunity for our community to come together and make a real difference. Every pound donated during the Big Give Christmas Challenge could be doubled, helping us to provide vital support to local children who have lost a family member when they need it most.

1 in every 29 children loses a parent or sibling – sadly, that’s around one child in every classroom. Without the right support, childhood bereavement can have a lasting impact on mental health, wellbeing, and education.

The Compton Care team double the difference!

“But with your help, local children and young people can access specialist bereavement counselling to help them heal, grow, and look forward to brighter future.”

Compton Care offers advice and support on how to talk to children and teenagers when a loved one has been diagnosed with a life limiting illness. Giving young people time to prepare for what is happening now and what is likely to happen in the future helps minimise any uncertainty, anxiety, and distress.

Donations can be made via comptoncare.org.uk/support-us/biggive during the campaign week of 2 to 9 December 2025.

Every gift, no matter the size, could make double the difference!!