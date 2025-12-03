Charity encourages parents to spot signs and symptoms of childhood cancer

With only three out of 10 parents feeling able to spot the signs and symptoms of childhood cancer the Grace Kelly Childhood Cancer Trust, a charity dedicated to driving improvements in early detection and treatment, is launching You Know Them Best, an awareness campaign which helps parents to recognise the signs and symptoms of childhood cancer, backing them to trust their instincts and see their child’s GP if they are concerned.

The signs and symptoms include the child becoming pale or very tired, pain that does not go away or keeps coming back, the appearance of a lump or swelling, unusual bruising or bleeding with no injury, changes in their vision or a new squint.

The Grace Kelly Childhood Cancer Trust has launched You Know Them Best to primarily raise awareness among families in the region where it is based, including the West Midlands, Gloucestershire, Worcestershire and Herefordshire. To date the Trust has supported more than 500 families in these regions.

Kicking off on December 22, You Know Them Best will raise awareness through cinema and radio advertisements, as well as outdoor and digital advertising, including an ad on Channel 4.

Founded in 2016 in memory of four-year-old Grace Elizabeth Kelly, who passed away in 2014, the aim of the Trust is to make a difference to children facing childhood cancer whilst fulfilling Grace’s wish of helping others.

Chief Executive Officer Dr Jen Kelly, Grace’s mum, said parents could play their part in increasing childhood cancer detection levels by learning the early signs. Jen said: “We are launching You Know Them Best to encourage families to recognise the signs and symptoms of childhood cancer, one of the most common causes of death in children in the UK.

“Research shows that awareness of childhood cancer signs and symptoms is far lower than for adult cancers, and we urgently need to change this. By taking a few moments to understand what to look for, parents and carers can spot potential warning signs early, and prompt diagnosis can help make childhood cancer more treatable.”

From left, Kerry Grindon, Grace Kelly Childhood Cancer Trust Marketing and Operations Manager, Chief Executive Officer Dr Jen Kelly and father Sam Pollard

Kerry Grindon, Marketing and Operations Manager added: “This campaign is incredibly important and I feel privileged to help lead it. I hope the public will embrace it and help share our message far and wide.”

Among the parents backing You Know Them Best is Emma Cleal, whose son Frank was aged 11 when he was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer called osteosarcoma in June 2020. Emma said: “We were an average, normal family before Frank’s diagnosis and my level of knowledge was probably near zero as there was not a history of cancer in the family or our friendship circles.

“Frank was an active boy playing sport and performing on stage when he developed a slight limp. There was no precursor to it being something more serious as it seemed completely normal but it got worse. If your child has an issue that does not go away take them to the GP rather than waiting to see if it goes.”

Sadly, Frank died aged 13 in June 2021. Emma, from the Herefordshire border with Powys, is encouraging more parents to be aware of the early signs. She said: “An unexplained lump or unusual bruising should be checked. If one person takes their child to the GP a month earlier than they would otherwise it will make a big difference.”

Dad Sam Pollard from Redditch is also supporting You Know Them Best after his son Anderson was diagnosed with Burkitt’s lymphoma, a type of blood cancer, at the age of seven.

At the time, Anderson was feeling lethargic and reported feeling sick every other day. Sam said: “After being told it was constipation and then other non-serious conditions Debbie, Anderson’s mum, and I pushed for answers after being told he could go home. He had an MRI scan and numerous blood tests and we were told the news no parent should ever hear, that he had cancer. Anderson then underwent four months of aggressive chemotherapy.

“Trust your instinct. If you think something is wrong go back to your doctor. You know your child best. If something was wrong now, I would know to ask more questions.”

Sam adds: “Anderson is now an active nine-year-old, playing football for two teams and back swimming again. It took a long time to reach this level of fitness, but he is enjoying life and is just a normal boy.”

Dr Amy Mitchell, Consultant Paediatric and Adolescent Oncologist and Honorary Senior Clinical Lecturer at the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford University NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Early recognition of potential cancer symptoms in children can make a real difference to outcomes.

“Campaigns like You Know Them Best empower parents and carers to trust their instincts when something does not feel right, helping children get the right investigations and treatment as quickly as possible. It is a privilege to support such important work.”