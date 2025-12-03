Shropshire Star
Breakfast Church and Christingle to take place in Hadley this weekend

On Sunday (December 7), Holy Trinity Church, Hadley, will be hosting a special Breakfast Church and Christingle Service.

By contributor Martin Scholes
Published
Last updated

Free cooked breakfasts will be served to all people attending from 9.30am onwards.

The special Christingle service will commence at 11am.

Parish Priest Father Stuart Howes said: "Everyone is invited to attend. It's a combined service between Wellington's Christ Church and Holy Trinity Hadley."

