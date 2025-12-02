Tickets for Berwick House fundraiser still available say organisers

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club’s newest member Joycelin Hoyland is organising the event which incorporates a private tour of the stunning house that has been in the same family for six generations.

Tickets, which also include canapes, mulled wine, a Christmas Gift Fayre and access to Berwick’s ‘wonderful Light Trail,’ are available at £45 each from joycelin@mountsevern.co.uk and the event gets underway at 6.45 pm.

Proceeds from the tour of the property will support Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club’s involvement in an innovative sky garden project as a key feature of the new £312m Royal Shrewsbury Hospital extension.

An area of 69 square metres will be fitted out with planters and seats and another smaller connecting area of 42 square metres adjacent to the main garden area will also be included in the design.

Poster illustration.

Joycelin said: “This special occasion will launch Rotary’s share of the fundraising appeal in support of the sky garden.

“The sky garden is a fantastic concept and project and one which will provide a facility for seriously ill patients to access fresh air and at the same time appreciate and enjoy the enormously uplifting experience a sensory garden offers.”

And Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club president Johnathan Callwood added: “We confidently anticipate that the creation of a sky garden will bring enormous pleasure to patients requiring emergency care in the new facilities.

“We would like as many people as possible to support our creative Berwick House fundraiser which will kickstart Rotary’s involvement in the innovative sky garden scheme.”