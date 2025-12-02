The Rotary Telford Tree of Light 2025 campaign is open!

The Telford Tree of Light campaign is well underway for 2025. The Tree of Light has been running for over 30 years and raised a staggering £875,000 for over 60 local charities. This year we are supporting Severn Hospice, Hope House Hospice, Telford MIND, Telford MNDA, Shropshire Prostate Support Group, Shropshire Search and Rescue, and The Veteran's cafe in Madeley.

It is very simple to donate by going online at treeoflight.org.uk and for just £5 remember a loved one, with a short message, at Christmas. We even have a pet's page for your beloved pet. The Tree of Light is manned each day by Rotarians where you can also pay or collect a form from Customer services.

Brad Fitt and our chosen charity representatives at the switch on in Telford Centre.

We have masses of volunteers who work tirelessly to support this charity. We are asking for your help so we can raise as much money as possible for these local charities who desperately need funds to help them do the fantastic work they do in our community.

Thank you to everyone who has donated so far - it is not too late we can receive donations right up to Christmas!