Shropshire FA appoints UEFA A Licensed Coach to strengthen football participation team

Lawrence arrives at Shropshire FA with an impressive portfolio spanning over a decade in football coaching and sports education.

As a qualified UEFA A Licensed coach and Team Leader at Soccer Coaching 2000 since 2017, he has successfully designed and delivered age-appropriate sports programmes for thousands of primary school pupils, fostering a love for physical activity whilst developing essential life skills through sport.

His coaching credentials extend far beyond the classroom. Wilson has managed teams across multiple tiers of English and Welsh football, including notable success in women's football where he guided TNS Ladies to the FA Cup 5th Round for the first time in the club's history during the 2017/18 season. He has also secured multiple Shropshire Cup victories with TNS Ladies (2017/18, 2018/19) and Wem Town Ladies (2020/21).

Lawrence Wilson Joins Shropshire FA

"Lawrence brings exactly the combination of technical expertise, educational background and passion for coach development that aligns perfectly with our vision for football in Shropshire," said Shropshire CEO, Andy Weston. "His track record of working with players of all ages and abilities, combined with his commitment to creating inclusive environments for players and coaches to develop, makes him an invaluable addition to our team."

Wilson's recent managerial experience includes leading Llansantffraid Village, Chirk AAA (as Assistant Manager), Llanidloes Town and Llanfair United, where he demonstrated his ability to develop talent with limited resources.

A strong advocate for modern coaching methods, Lawrence is an advocate for the Veo camera system for video analysis and statistical assessment, reflecting his commitment to player development and tactical innovation.

"I'm thrilled to join Shropshire FA and contribute to the development of football across the county," said Lawrence.

"Having worked in Shropshire throughout my career, I understand the passion for the game here and the potential that exists at every level. I'm excited to bring my experience from both the educational and competitive environments to help players, coaches and clubs reach their full potential."