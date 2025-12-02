Moreton Hall unveils refreshed identity for its nursery

The change follows continued investment in early years and a recent expansion of Pre-Prep provision in response to strong demand and growing waiting lists for nursery places. As the nursery community flourishes, supported by popular initiatives such as the Buggy Walk group, now is the perfect moment to celebrate the special place the nursery holds at the heart of Moreton’s 100-acre campus.

Moreton Hall Nursery makes full use of the school’s extensive facilities and open spaces. Children enjoy access to the swimming pool, theatre, and specialist teaching in languages, dance, outdoor learning and mini tennis, all within a nurturing, family atmosphere surrounded by Shropshire parkland. The setting and provision are genuinely unique.

Moreton Hall Nursery will continue to offer an outstanding Nursery experience for families in Shropshire.

Moreton Hall Nursery

If your child is aged 0-3 and you would like a bespoke tour, please contact the school to arrange a visit.