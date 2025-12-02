Churchill colleagues in Bridgnorth celebrate national WhatHouse? Awards success

The WhatHouse? Awards are widely recognised as the ‘Oscars’ of the UK house building industry. Presenter Gabby Logan was the host for the event which took place on Friday, November 21, at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London and was attended by over 1,300 industry professionals.

The ‘Best Retirement Home Developer’ category recognises the best developers serving the later living sector, looking at a range of factors including overall commitment and contribution to the promotion and enhancement of retirement housing. Churchill’s success in this category for a third year running underlines the Company’s leading position in the sector, thanks to the quality of its developments across the country, including Mortimer Lodge on Innage Lane.

Churchill Living celebrate national WhatHouse Award for Best Retirement Home Developer 2025

The judges’ report highlighted Churchill’s exceptional performance during a difficult year for the entire housebuilding industry, saying: “Churchill leads the way in later living, with its unwavering commitment to this sector – not just in the quality of developments it builds right across the UK, but in its tireless championing of the residential and social needs of older people.”

Mortimer Lodge, Bridgnorth

Spencer J McCarthy, Churchill’s Chairman & CEO, said: “Winning this accolade for a third year in a row is an incredible achievement which would not be possible without our fantastic team of people around the country. Recognition like this underlines the strength of our business, the quality of our product and the positive change we strive for on behalf of our sector. I’d like to thank everyone across the Churchill Group for the hard work that goes in throughout the year to help achieve this success.”