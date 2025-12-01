Shropshire’s dynamic sister duo win national bookkeeping award for their work in agriculture

Founded by Sarah Glazebrook-Milner and Clarrie Dale, The Country Office supports farms across Shropshire and the wider region with agricultural bookkeeping, payroll, grant applications, farm assurance support and business management services. The pair travelled to London on November 17, for the prestigious LUCA Awards ceremony, where their work supporting rural businesses was recognised on a national stage.

What makes this win particularly significant is that it is not an agricultural award, but a national bookkeeping award now recognising the invaluable contribution of Farm Secretaries and Rural Business Administrators. These professionals are often the “cog in the financial wheel” of farming—keeping businesses compliant, organised and financially secure, yet rarely receiving industry-wide recognition.

Sarah Glazebrook-Milner (left) and Clarrie Dale (right) of The Country Office receiving the Agricultural Bookkeeper of the Year Award at the 2025 ICB LUCA Awards in London.

“We are absolutely thrilled to receive this award,” said Sarah. “Helping farmers improve efficiency and make informed decisions is core to what we do. To be recognised by the bookkeeping profession for this specialist work is a huge honour.”

Clarrie added: “Coming from a farming family, we understand the realities of daily farm life. Every client is different, and we tailor our approach to support them with innovative tools, accurate financial systems and a deep understanding of the pressures they face.”

Sarah Glazebrook-Milner (left) and Clarrie Dale (right) of The Country Office Celebrating Award Success - Agricultural Bookkeeper of the Year Award at the 2025 Institute of Certified Bookkeepers LUCA Awards in London.

The sisters credit their professional development to their membership of the Institute of Certified Bookkeepers (ICB) and the Institute of Agricultural Secretaries and Administrators (IAgSA), organisations that provide specialist training, support and high industry standards.

The Country Office continues to champion the needs of local farming and rural enterprises, helping businesses strengthen their operations and face future challenges with confidence. Their national award shines a spotlight on both their achievements and the vital, often unseen, work of agricultural administrators across Shropshire and beyond.