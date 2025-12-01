Shropshire golfer follows in footsteps of Ryder Cup heroes at ‘unofficial Major of junior golf’

16-year-old Lauren Crump, a member of Hill Valley Golf Club, is one of 24 rising stars aged 12 to 18 who will compete over three rounds on the resort’s world-renowned South Course from December 1-3.

Crump, who cites Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland and Tommy Fleetwood among her golfing heroes, has enjoyed a superb season on the junior circuit and will now have the chance to test their skills in one of the most prestigious events in the game.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2025, the ‘unofficial Major of junior golf’ returns to Quinta do Lago for the ninth time in 11 years.

Open to both boys and girls aged 18 or under on January 1, 2025, the juniors competed throughout the year for a coveted place in the final through a series of qualifying tournaments across the UK. Among those returning this year will be defending boys’ champion Charlie Rusbridge, aiming to retain his title after an outstanding performance in 2024.

Headline sponsor Justin Rose – a former winner himself – is part of an illustrious list of champions who began their careers at the event. His Ryder Cup teammates Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, as well as Ladies European Tour stars Carly Booth, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Melissa Reid and Lottie Woad, all made their mark at the Telegraph Junior Golf Championship before rising to the top of the professional game.

Lauren Crump. Picture: Justin Rose Telegraph Junior Golf Championship

Speaking ahead of the event, Justin Rose said: "It’s incredible to see the Justin Rose Telegraph Junior Golf Championship reach its 40th anniversary – a true milestone for an event that has shaped so many golfing journeys, including my own. Winning back in 1997 was a huge moment in my career and gave me the belief and experience to take the next step towards the professional game.

“I’m proud to continue supporting this championship and everything it stands for. My thanks go to Quinta do Lago for once again providing such an outstanding stage for the finals, and I’d like to wish the very best of luck to Lauren.”

An eight-time host of the Portuguese Open, Quinta do Lago’s South Course is part of a trio of championship layouts that also includes the North Course and Laranjal. Complementing the golf are outstanding practice facilities including the resort’s golf academy which, home to both the Quinta do Lago Performance Centre in partnership with TaylorMade and the state-of-the-art Paul McGinley Golf Academy, has undergone a significant recent upgrade.

Away from the fairways, the Algarve resort is home to The Campus, a state-of-the-art training hub attracting elite athletes and world-class football teams such as PSG, Bayern Munich and Portugal’s national side.