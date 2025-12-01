Roll up, roll up for community pantomime

Captain Blizzard’s Circus Fantasia has been written for the Welshampton Bonfire Committee pantomime team by talented Oswestry playwright and actor, Shaun Higgins. It takes place at Welshampton Parish Hall near Ellesmere on February 20, 21 and 22.

Each production involves more than 60 people from the small village and draws on the talents of local musicians, artists, performers and creators who are working together to bring the show to the stage.

Shaun, who is also directing, has a master’s degree in creative writing from Chester University and is currently studying for a PhD at Sheffield University. In the past ten years he has been involved in more than forty productions, from Shakespeare to pantomime, and has twice written and performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Shaun said: “A circus-themed spectacular with more than a dash of woodland creatures, this funny and original tale of friends, showmanship, and adventure is guaranteed to be an absolute blast! Led by heroic Captain Blizzard, a multi-talented circus troupe combines natural pizzazz and a touch of magic to win over hostile villagers and outwit the beastly Bandersnatch because – of course – the show must go on!”

With fabulous sets, a live band and some terrific actors, Captain Blizzard’s Circus Fantasia looks all set to dazzle and delight audiences. There will be four shows – Friday night, Saturday afternoon, Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at 7.30pm and 2.30pm. Tickets will be released early in the new year.

Details are available on Welshampton Bonfire Committee’s website welshampton.org.uk and on the ‘Welshampton Bonfire Committee presents’ Facebook page.