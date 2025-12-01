Oswestry Cancer Buddies hear about scar therapy

Emma offers gentle tailored treatments using specialist Jennifer Young skincare products designed to support those affected by cancer. As part of her commitment to wellbeing, she is proud to work in partnership with the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund based in Shrewsbury, providing expert care to help you feel your best in a safe and nurturing environment.

Oswestry Cancer Buddies organiser, Linda Lade, said: "The value of wellbeing support at a time when you are touched by cancer cannot be underestimated. The treatments on offer from Emma are both beneficial and relaxing.”

Emma can be contacted on info@elbeauty.co.uk or on 01952 768457. She also has a website at elbeauty.co.uk.

Photo attached shows Emma Louth demonstrating a treatment with Mary from the group.

Oswestry Cancer Buddies drop-in meet is every second and fourth Thursday of the month in the Meeting Room of Oswestry Library, Arthur Street, Oswestry 2.30pm to 3.30pm and everyone is welcome as a sufferer, partner or carer and regardless of the cancer. Linda greets everyone with a smile and a cup of tea or coffee and everyone has a chat or there is a speaker.

More information about Oswestry Cancer Buddies is available on Facebook @oswestrycancerbuddies, contacting Linda on 07711 981984, or via email at oswestrycancerbuddies@gmail.com.