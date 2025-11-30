Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club announces ambitious Santa sleigh programme - when you can see Father Christmas

For the pleasure of people of all ages, Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club’s exciting programme of Santa and sleigh visits to supermarkets and suburbs of the town begins on Tuesday (December 2).

The supermarket extravaganza starts in earnest on that day and the busy schedule will then run throughout the month of December with the last of a total of 20 public engagements on the 23rd.

Most of Santa’s supermarket visits will be between 12pm and 6pm, but the organisers of the Rotary club’s seasonal rota remind the public to be aware there are also some 10am-4pm slots in the intensive schedule.

Santa and the sleigh will make a total of four visits to each of Shrewsbury’s Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrison’s and Asda supermarkets with the finale to the programme on December 23.

And when the sleigh is not at the supermarkets, enthusiasts can look out for Santa as he enjoys his travels into suburbs of Shrewsbury, starting with Radio Shropshire on December 3.

The two-hour visit will start at 6pm and following on from that the Rotary Club of Shrewsbury Severn will be spending a similar amount of time on the other side of the town.

For those living on Gains Park, Bowbrook’s Squinter Pip Way and the Radbrook area, the visit of the Santa sleigh will start at 6pm and continue until 8pm on the 6th.

Two days later Santa and his sleigh will be visiting Monkmoor and on December 21 they can be found touring Oteley Road.

Programme organiser Rotarian Fred McDonogh said: “Once again the Rotary Club of Shrewsbury Severn hope to excite local people of all ages with their now eagerly awaited announcement of the 2025 Santa rota dates.

“We have a brand-new sleigh which we hope will add to the traditional festive excitement and enjoyment that so many have now come to expect Rotary to provide.

“We aim to please and at the same time seek the generosity of supporters with donations for local deserving charities and causes which continue to rely so much on Rotary’s support.”

The sleigh schedule can be found on Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club’s social media pages as well, including Facebook, X, LinkedIn.