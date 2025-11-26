William Brookes School Christmas Fair – a celebration of community!

Visitors can look forward to meeting alpacas, enjoying exciting inflatables and games provided by Shropshire Inflatables, sampling delicious food, and listening to live music performed by our talented students alongside pupils from Much Wenlock Primary School. With free entry and free parking, it’s the perfect opportunity to bring family and friends and experience the warm, welcoming atmosphere that defines the school.

The fair also offers a chance to explore the school's stunning new balconies and recent refurbishment work as Headteacher, Ruth Shaw, proudly open doors to the public. Every penny raised during the event will go towards rewards for William Brookes School students, recognising their effort, progress, attainment, and positive attitude to learning.

Join us for a memorable day that celebrates the strong sense of community at William Brookes School. We look forward to making you feel welcome!