Shropshire shoppers called to nominate deserving neighbours for festive treat

This Christmas, the supermarket is introducing a new festive hamper delivery service that will help shoppers in Shropshire give back to the people who deserve it most.

Whether it is a kind neighbour who always lends a hand, a hardworking teacher who goes the extra mile, or someone going through a tough time - Aldi is on a mission to bring some festive joy.

To enter, shoppers simply need to email their full name, county of residence and a short explanation of why their nominee deserves to win to: ChristmasHeroes@aldi.co.uk before Tuesday, December 9.

Aldi will then review nominations and select 10 winners to receive a beautifully packed hamper filled with seasonal treats, delivered to their doorstep just in time for Christmas.

Rachel Geary, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “Christmas is a time for kindness, generosity and community. Through our hamper delivery service, we want to help our shoppers surprise the people who make a real difference in their lives and spread a little extra joy this festive season.

“So, whether it is a local hero, an unsung volunteer or a loved one who deserves a smile, we want to help our shoppers make sure Christmas feels special for everyone.”

Successful entrants will be contacted by Friday, December 12, to confirm the nominee’s address.

Terms and conditions apply. For full T&Cs visit, see here. aldipresscentre.co.uk/terms-and-conditions-for-aldis-christmas-heroes-competition-the-competition/