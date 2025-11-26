Marlbrook employees award local charities significant sum from The Cadbury Foundation

Birmingham Children’s Hospital, a specialist paediatric hospital in Birmingham city centre providing care for sick children and young people up to the age of 16, received a £5000 donation from The Cadbury Foundation.

Meanwhile, Scouts 1st Weobley, a provider of scouting activities for young people aged between 6-14, also received a £5,000 donation, enabling them to continue supporting the local community

The Cadbury Foundation, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, recently launched the Purple Heart Awards to recognise Mondelēz International colleagues who go above and beyond in supporting their local communities. As part of this peer-nominated initiative, colleagues from each UK&I site were acknowledged with a donation to a charity of their choice, with a total of £75,000 awarded to charities and projects across the UK&I.

To mark 90 years of The Cadbury Foundation, UK-nominated employees and their chosen charities recently attended a special lunch at the newly refurbished Cadbury archives in Bournville, Birmingham. The lunch was a chance to connect with like-minded individuals and celebrate the meaningful difference the donations will make to local communities.

Mark Jackson, a Lead Operative, and Gareth Griffiths, Electrical Lead, at the Mondelēz International Marlbrook site in Herefordshire, were selected for their outstanding commitment to the community and awarded the generous grant to causes close to their hearts.

Gareth commented: “It’s an honour to be selected for a Purple Heart Award, and to have the opportunity to give back to the community. I selected Scouts 1st Weobley for my donation to help support the dedicated volunteers who provide activities for children in the local community."

Mondelēz International

Rich Frost, Group Lead Volunteer for Scouts 1st Weobley, commented: “This incredibly generous donation will enable us to continue to provide safe, supportive and engaging activities for young people in the local area.

We would like to thank The Cadbury Foundation for its substantial contribution, which will help support our volunteers who deliver inspiring programmes for children, and contribute to the longevity of Scouts 1st Weobley.”

Created in memory of George and Richard Cadbury in 1935, The Cadbury Foundation embodies the brothers’ belief that community support strengthens society and business, championing health, future skills and causes close to its employees’ hearts for nine decades.

Louise Stigant, managing director of Mondelēz International UK and Ireland, and Chair of Trustees, added: “As we mark the milestone 90th anniversary of The Cadbury Foundation this year, we also celebrate 90 years of commitment to giving back to charities and communities.

“We are incredibly proud to invest in the local communities in which we operate, and as we celebrate 90 years of making a difference, we’re inspired to build on this legacy and look forward to creating lasting impact in our local communities and incredible charities such as Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Scouts 1st Weobley.”

For more information on The Cadbury Foundation, visit cadbury.co.uk/about/impact/cadbury-foundation/.