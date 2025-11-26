Gobowen panto returns with Jack and the Beanstalk!

This will be the third pantomime staged in the village in as many years and the pair responsible for the return are Justin Cliffe a local theatre producer, and Shropshire Councillor Craig Emery, who were both part of staging the original Pantomime in the village over 20 years ago. In 2023 they worked together to raise the funds to put on Beauty and the Beast, and since then the shows have paid for themselves as all participation is completely free and there to benefit any and all local community members who want to get involved.

Justin Cliffe said: “With a team of over 20 local people coming together to write, act, build, paint and teach the show is a group effort made by the community for the community. It’s one of my favourite things to do each year, and it’s such a pleasure to be a part of it and offer people in Gobowen something fun, affordable and festive - available to them on their doorstep.”

The show will run from Thursday, December 11 to Sunday, December 14, at the Gobowen Working Men’s Club. The group are ensuring that the tickets stay affordable, but be warned, the show is selling fast! Tickets are priced £6.50 Adults, £3.50 Children.

Tickets are available here.

Jack & the Beanstalk Promo

Following the success of the Pantomime, the group are offering more ways for the community to get involved by offering creative drama workshops for children and adults to improve wellbeing, self-confidence and community spirit.

Craig Emery said: “Drama plays a crucial role in fostering creativity, empathy, communication skills and improving confidence for those involved – I’m delighted we’ve been able to secure the funding to expand the sessions into the community.”

If you’re interested in drama, being creative and taking part then you should know that in 2026/the new year the Gobowen Theatre Group will be running weekly workshops for children and adults from January to May during term times. These sessions are called 'Play Make Do' and are designed for anyone with any amount of experience to attend and have fun performing, connecting and flexing their creativity. For more information on these sessions and to get involved please email: gobowentheatregroup@gmail.com.