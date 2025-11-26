Free stroke awareness workshops coming to Whitchurch in collaboration with Community Resource Care

Community Care is an online information resource to support, inform and inspire everyone working in social work and social care. The four sessions will cover stroke, arthritis, risk of falls and continence awareness. Each monthly workshop will offer practical, accessible information and support to help people.

December Workshop: Understanding Stroke and Living Well Afterward

The first workshop in the series will take place on Wednesday, December 10, offering a friendly and informative session covering key aspects of stroke awareness and support.

Sandstone Brook Care Home

The session includes:

An educational presentation explaining what a stroke is, how to recognise early signs, and the measures that can be taken to minimise risk.

Guidance on emergency treatment and what to expect after a stroke, including practical advice for recovery.

A recorded Q&A session with a Stroke Nurse Specialist from Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, offering expert insights into life after stroke.

Information and resources on support available for stroke survivors, carers, and loved ones.

A free introductory exercise taster session, designed to promote gentle, safe movement to support recovery and overall wellbeing.

All events will take place at Sandstone Brook Care Home, Whitchurch, free to attend, and everyone is welcome, whether you’re directly affected by stroke or simply want to learn more about prevention and community support.

Free Wellbeing Workshops coming to Whitchurch

“We’re delighted to be working with Community Resource Care to provide these sessions at Sandstone Brook,” said Sue Dutton, Sandstone Brook Home Manager “Stroke can affect anyone, and these workshops offer practical support, guidance, and reassurance to help people live well and reduce their risk.”