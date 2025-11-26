Employers invited to discuss college courses at business breakfast

The event will be an opportunity for businesses to inform college staff about the skills needed in their relevant sectors and explore how they can contribute to developing the workforce of the future.

The breakfast - at the college's new campus in the City Learning Quarter in the centre of Wolverhampton - will also be an opportunity to find out about the college's vocational courses, apprenticeship training programmes and industry-standard teaching and learning facilities.

Guests will enjoy breakfast in the new college coffee shop before being welcomed by Louise Fall, principal and chief executive of the college who will talk about how employers can play a part in driving up skills levels across the region.

Those attending will also hear from Daniel Degg, head of employer engagement and business development, about how businesses can contribute to developing industry-relevant programmes to equip learners with practical skills and knowledge to meet their organisation's and wider industry's current and future business needs.

Employers are invited to discuss the content of courses on offer at City of Wolverhampton College at a free business breakfast event on Wednesday, 10 December.

Participants will then meet with individual curriculum managers to discuss the needs of their industries and find out how they can enhance students' learning by offering work experience placements, site visits or hosting employment-focussed workshops and information sessions.

The business breakfast will run from 8am to 11am and places can be booked at wolvcoll.ac.uk/college_events/employer-business-breakfast/

The business breakfast has been arranged by the college in conjunction with the Black Country Chamber of Commerce as part of its regular Wolverhampton Wednesday networking events.