Christmas Concert at Ditton Priors
Three choirs have been rehearsing diligently over the past few weeks to provide an exciting concert of Christmas music for a fun-filled fund-raising concert on Friday, December 12, in Ditton Priors Village Hall at 7.30pm.
By contributor Sarah Ewers
Published
Last updated
The evening will include both classic and modern Christmas songs, with a chance for audience participation.
Early purchase of tickets is recommended as previous events have been very popular - and don't forget to brush up on the words for Feliz Navidad and Jingle Bells - festive jumpers optional!