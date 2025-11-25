Wolverhampton Grand Theatre sets sail to Treasure Island for 2026/2027 pantomime!

Starring everyone’s favourite buccaneers Tam Ryan and Ian Adams, this brand new, never been seen at the Wolverhampton Grand before panto is packed with pirates, parrots and pure entertainment!

Tickets sell faster and faster each festive season and so there is no better time to get on board to Treasure Island and enjoy a magical panto adventure for all ages.

Head to the Box Office with your Pieces of Eight and exchange your treasures for tickets to the “must-sea” pantomime adventure… otherwise you’ll be walking the plank!

Tickets will be available later this week at grandtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01902 429212.