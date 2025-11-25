West Mercia Women’s Aid encourages active support this White Ribbon Day

For White Ribbon Day, the international campaign observed annually on November 25 to end violence against women, WMWA celebrates support from groups and individuals including Taurus Motorbike Association which has chosen WMWA as its charity for 2025, and urges communities, organisations, employers and individuals to consider awareness training to bring that concern to support into action.

The WMWA Domestic Abuse Training courses are designed to equip professionals, volunteers, and community members with the knowledge, confidence, and practical tools to identify, understand, and respond safely to domestic abuse. Awareness saves lives — and effective training builds safer communities.

Sue Coleman, WMWA Chief Executive said; “This White Ribbon Day we urge communities, organisations and individuals to consider their roles in creating a safer world for women and girls. Our training courses are expertly designed to help people know what to look for and how to help survivors.”

Steve Craig, Charity Steward for the Taurus Chapter, Widows Sons, said; “As a society it is vital that everyone within it has not only the rights, but also the ability, to feel safe. The best way for this to happen is for other elements of that society to support more and stand together. And to address these elements where it is still happening, where people not only feel unsafe, but actually are. As a Masonic motorbike association and with members who come from all walks of life, both men and women as active members we fully support WMWA in all that they do to assist in making the changes necessary.”

Martin Pendlebury, WMWA volunteer, said; “It’s important to speak up as comments and jokes may seem harmless or ‘just being lads’, but the impact they can have on women and girls is real. Think of those comments being said directly to your mother, sisters, daughters or friends, would you let that happen?”

WMWA works for a world that is free from domestic abuse and violence against women and girls, where everyone can live without the fear and reality of all forms of violence, abuse and discrimination. For ways to support our work including Regular Giving please visit westmerciawomensaid.org/support-our-work

Those looking to access support can reach out as follows:

For North Worcestershire, Redditch, Bromsgrove & the Wyre Forest please contact West Mercia Women’s Aid: Helpline – 0800 980 333 westmerciawomensaid.org

For Worcester City, Wychavon and the Malvern Hills please contact Worcester Community Trust: 07341 457 923 worcestercommunitytrust.org.uk/dawn-self-referral