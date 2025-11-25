Severn Trent opens applications for biggest graduate intake ever

Severn Trent, which is the only water company in the country to receive a 4* EPA rating in 2025, has announced it will be looking to recruit over 90 graduates, making it their biggest and most ambitious graduate intake ever, and doubles the number that were recruited in 2024.

At the same time the water company has opened applications for its summer placement programme, with over 30 placements available and a 71% increase on their 2025 intake.

Kellie Emery, New Talent Lead at Severn Trent said: “We’re really pleased to open applications for this year’s graduate and summer placement programmes. It always is an important time of the year for us, as we look to bring in some of the best new talent from across the Severn Trent region.

“When it comes to recruiting graduates and summer placements, Severn Trent is bucking the trend, with latest Institute of Student Employers data showing an 8% decrease in graduate recruitment growth from 23/24 to 24/25. We’re absolutely committed to recruiting more graduates, summer placement students and other new talent initiatives, including apprenticeships, which will open for applications soon.”

Katie Grey, who is current on Severn Trent Graduate Leadership Programme, said: “The Graduate Leadership Programme has given me the chance to explore different areas of the business, from HR to our front-line operations, giving me the chance to explore the variety working at Severn Trent offers and I'm looking forward to finding the career path that is right for me here.

Severn Trent graduates learning in the field

I've also really enjoyed the challenges that come with the scheme and my team really push me to help learn new things and develop professionally. At the same time, the supportive and friendly culture at Severn Trent has made it incredibly easy for me to settle into the role and feel welcome here.”

James Jesic, who was last week announced as the new CEO of Severn Trent, replacing Liv Garfield in January 2026, began his career at Severn Trent as graduate 22 years ago, working his way up through the business in various roles to now lead the company.

For 2026, Severn Trent has introduced several new programmes, including Quantity Surveying, Environmental & Sustainability and Business Analyst all now available for people to apply. Programmes such as Engineering, Project Management and Digital are also open and taking applications.

Summer placement students will also now be able to choose from three locations – Coventry, Birmingham and Derbyshire – with the water company hoping this will open doors for more people across their patch.

The deadline for applications is Tuesday, January 13, those interested can visit the Severn Trent website to apply. Severn Trent will also be hosting a webinar for potential applicants to learn more about their graduate programme; people can register their interest here.

Severn Trent’s graduate and summer placement programmes are just a couple of ways the company offers inclusive routes to employment. The company also shared this year its commitment to create 400 work experience placements for care-experienced young people in the Midlands, as well as developed a programme with local job centres that’s seen success in people experiencing barriers to work, entering into roles.

Severn Trent was recently named a winner of Glassdoor’s annual Employees’ Choice Awards, honouring the water company as one of the top 50 places to work in the UK.