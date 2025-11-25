Santa and sleigh to garden centre's rescue

The Rotary Club of Shrewsbury Severn provided their Santa and brand-new sleigh for the opening of Dobbies Garden Centre’s new Santa Grotto just off the A49.

When Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club’s president Johnathan Callwood heard that due to mechanical issues Dobbies usual sleigh was unable to deliver Santa, he stepped into the breach.

Santa is greeted by children and parents at Dobbies Garden Centre.

“We were only too pleased to oblige and it was lovely to be greeted by a queue of excited children and quite a few parents,” he said.

“Our own intensive sleigh programme hasn’t yet begun and so we were able to help out after a last-minute request from the manager.”

Santa and his sleigh greeted by a group of elves at Dobbies Garden Centre.

Anyone wishing to know more about Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club can contact gdmw@hotmail.co.uk